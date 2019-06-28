|
Francis James Tyrer Jim's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Pendleside Hospice. Special thanks to the Pendleside Hospice at Home Team, District Nurses and other local services for the loving care and attention shown to Jim. Thank you to Rev. Patrick Senior for his comforting words and service and to Alderson and Horan for their professional and
caring support.
Published in Burnley Express on June 28, 2019