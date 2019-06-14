Home

James Francis Notice
Francis James Who died peacefully at home on 7th June 2019, aged 95 years. James was the devoted husband of the late Margaret Francis and the dearly loved father of
Michael, Peter and Katharine, and father in law of Judy, Sue and Rob. He will be greatly missed by
his 6 grandchildren and
9 great grandchildren.
He will always be remembered
as a true gentleman by
family and friends.
James had immense support
from Pendleside Hospice,
District Nurses, Burnley Wood Medical Centre, Adore Care and Macmillan. Thanks also to Maxillo-Facial Services at Burnley General Hospital, Majestic Care and Cohens Chemist on Lyndhurst Rd. The funeral takes place at
St Peter's Church on Monday
24th June at 10.45 followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 12 noon. Family flowers only. Any donations to Pendleside Hospice please. Funeral arrangements by Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, Rossendale Rd, Burnley 01282 427483
Published in Burnley Express on June 14, 2019
