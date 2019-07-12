|
|
|
Butler James Suddenly at his home on July 1st, 2019, James aged 85 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Mary, loving dad of Susan, James, Alice, Peter, Mark, Paul and the late Denise, also a dear father in law, grandad, great grandad and dear brother who will be sadly missed. James' service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium today, Friday, 12th July at 3-40 p.m. Donations are being received in his memory for Rakehead House, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 12, 2019