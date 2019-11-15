|
|
|
James Thornton Buckley (Jim) Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, after a
illness bravely borne,
Jim, aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Margaret, devoted dad of Julie and Paul, much loved grandad to Dominic, Naomi, Sean and Sasha, and great grandad to Ella.
A 12.30 pm funeral service will take place at St Johns Church, Ivy St, Burnley followed by a
1.30pm, cremation at
Burnley Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th November.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may
be made to Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 32 Colne Rd, Burnley Tel 426146.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 15, 2019