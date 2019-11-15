Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Burnley
32 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1LG
01282 426 146
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:30
St Johns Church, Ivy St, Burnley
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
13:30
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for James Buckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Buckley

Notice Condolences

James Buckley Notice
James Thornton Buckley (Jim) Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, after a
illness bravely borne,
Jim, aged 87 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Margaret, devoted dad of Julie and Paul, much loved grandad to Dominic, Naomi, Sean and Sasha, and great grandad to Ella.
A 12.30 pm funeral service will take place at St Johns Church, Ivy St, Burnley followed by a
1.30pm, cremation at
Burnley Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th November.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may
be made to Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 32 Colne Rd, Burnley Tel 426146.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -