Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Livesey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Livesey

Notice

Jack Livesey Notice
LIVESEY Jack Jack's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to the Royal British Legion. Special thanks to Jack's Doctor and all the NHS staff involved in his care over the years. Thank you to Fr. Roger Parker for his support and comforting words and service. Finally, thank you to everyone at Alderson and Horan for their dignified arrangements, guidance and support during this difficult time.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -