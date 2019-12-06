|
LIVESEY Jack Jack's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to the Royal British Legion. Special thanks to Jack's Doctor and all the NHS staff involved in his care over the years. Thank you to Fr. Roger Parker for his support and comforting words and service. Finally, thank you to everyone at Alderson and Horan for their dignified arrangements, guidance and support during this difficult time.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 6, 2019