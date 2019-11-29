|
Livesey Jack Suddenly but peacefully at home on Tuesday, 19th November 2019, at the age of 81. A beloved and devoted husband to the late Eileen, a much-loved dad of Jacqueline and Susan, dear father-in-law to Michael and Tony, and a cherished grandad of Molly, Jack, Antony, Daniel and the late Tom, a proud great grandad to Reece, Alice, Rose, Jakub and Natalia, a dear brother-in-law to Robert, Megan and the late Frank and a treasured uncle, great uncle, cousin and loyal friend. The most reserved, honest and giving of men, whose special qualities will be missed by so many. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Jack's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Monday, 2nd December 2019 at 9-30 a.m. for service at the Burnley Cemetery Chapel, Rossendale Road, Burnley at 10 a.m. followed by committal and burial at Burnley Cemetery. All flowers welcome and donations to the Royal British Legion, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley. Tel: 01282 427483, 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 29, 2019