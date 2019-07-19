|
Foster Jack The family of the late Jack Foster wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received towards a memorial bench in Jack's name, to be sited at Lowerhouse Cricket Club (with whom Jack had a life-long relationship). Sincere thanks are also extended to Lucy (Stroke Nurse RBH) and the Acute Stroke Ward (B2) for the care and devotion shown to Jack and his family. Also, to Father Charlie Hill for his comforting ministrations and finally to Alderson & Horan
for their caring, dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on July 19, 2019