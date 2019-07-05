Foster Jack Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on June 30th, 2019, with his loving family by his side, Jack, the dearly loved and devoted husband of Barbara, most wonderful father of Catherine and the late Andrew, dear father in law to Andrew, cherished grandfather of Lydia-Grace, dearly loved brother of Sheila and the late Joan and Eric, also a dear brother in law, uncle and respected friend who will be sadly missed especially by everyone at Lowerhouse Cricket Club. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Jack's funeral cortege will leave from his home on Tuesday, 9th July at

12-30 p.m. for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery at

1 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired are being received in Jack's memory to purchase a memorial bench to be place at Lowerhouse Cricket Club, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452. Published in Burnley Express on July 5, 2019