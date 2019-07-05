|
Chadwick Jack Passed away peacefully but suddenly at home on Sunday,
30th June, 2019, Jack, aged 86 years, the most beloved husband to Sheila, caring and loving dad to Lynne, kindest father in law to Mick, very proud grandad to Joe and Ella, a dear brother to Harry, Audrey and Arthur, uncle and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Jack's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Thursday, 18th July at 11-40 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 5, 2019