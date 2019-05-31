|
MILLS (nee Waggott)
Ivy Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on May 23rd , 2019, Ivy, aged 75 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Ronnie, much loved and precious mum of Rachael, also a dearly loved cousin and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Towneleyside Funeral Home. Ivy's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Thursday, 6th June at 1-30 p.m. for Requiem Mass in St Stephen's Church at
1-45 p.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 3 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice or St Stephen's Church, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 31, 2019
