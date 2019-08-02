Home

Isaac Clement Notice
CLEMENT Isaac James
(Snowie) On Tuesday 23rd July 2019,
Jim aged 93 years.
The beloved Husband of Peggy, loving Dad of Maria, Christine and Margaret, a treasured Grandad and Great Grandad.
The funeral service will be held at St. James Church, Briercliffe, on Tuesday 6th August at 2.00pm, followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired, made payable to Pendleside Hospice c/o Fred Hamer Funeral Service, 275/279 Leeds Road, Nelson.
Tel Enq: 01282 606505
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 2, 2019
