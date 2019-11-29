Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Iris Calvert

Iris Calvert Notice
CALVERT Iris Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Thursday, 21st November, 2019, Iris, aged 80 years, beloved wife of the late Bill, special mum to Carole, Russell and Angela, proud grandma to Scott, Adam and Freya and a much-loved auntie and friend who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Iris' funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Wednesday, 4th December at
11-10a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 29, 2019
