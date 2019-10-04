Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
WOODWARD Irene Passed away peacefully in the Dove Court Care Home on Monday,
30th September, 2019, Irene,
aged 91 years, the devoted mum to Stephen, Pauline, Yvonne and Shirley, much loved grandma to Lisa, Daniel, Claire, Natalie, Katie and Rachel, proud great grandma and special friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Irene's funeral cortege will leave from her daughters' home for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at a time to be confirmed. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 4, 2019
