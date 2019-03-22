|
RATCLIFFE Irene Irene's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Dementia UK and the Alzheimer's Society. Special thanks to the staff at Nelson Manor Care Home for the loving care and attention shown to Irene. Thank you to Fr. Roger Parker for his comforting words and service, and, finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional care and services.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 22, 2019
