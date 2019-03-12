Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
14:30
her daughter's home
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
15:00
Burnley Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Irene Ratcliffe Notice
RATCLIFFE (nee Crabtree)
Irene Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on March 7th , 2019, Irene, aged 81 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Jimmy, much loved and treasured mum of Doreen, Mark and the late Derek, dear mother in law to Gordon and Pamela, also a cherished grandma and great grandma, dear sister, sister, auntie and lovely friend of many who will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Irene's funeral cortege will leave from her daughter's home on Thursday, 14th March at 2-30 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 3 p.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Dementia UK or Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 12, 2019
