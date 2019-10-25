|
PINDER (nee Sharples)
Irene Peacefully in her sleep at home
on October 22nd, 2019, and surrounded by her loving family and in her 93rd year, Irene, dearly beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved and treasured mum of Ann and Allen, dear mother in law to Sue and the late John, a cherished grandma and great grandma, dearly loved sister of Arthur and Gerry, sister in law of Marjorie and the late Dorothy, also a fond auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Irene's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Friday, 1st November at
9 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 9-20 a.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 25, 2019