Bertwistle's Funeral Services (Padiham)
46 Burnley Road
Padiham, Lancashire BB12 8BN
01282 771628
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
13:15
St Leonard's Church
Padiham
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
14:30
Burnley Crematorium
Irene Moore Notice
MOORE Irene On Tuesday November 5th 2019,
peacefully at her home and surrounded by her loving family,
Irene Moore,
aged 84 years.
The much loved mum of Marie, John, Alan and the late Linda,
dear mother-in-law of Catherine, Jane and Terry and a very dear grandma, great grandma,
sister and aunt.
Irene's funeral service will be held in St Leonard's Church, Padiham on Friday November 15th at 1.15pm
followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of Irene will be most gratefully accepted on
behalf of Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham
Tel 01282 771628.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 8, 2019
