|
|
|
LORD (nee Brett)
Irene Peacefully in the Pendleside Hospice, on Monday, 11th March, 2019, Irene, aged 90 years, amazing and much loved mum to John, Elizabeth, Caroline and the late Christine, mother in law to Helen, Stuart and Andy, cherished grandma to Andrew, Darran, Catherine, Julieanne, Jonathan and Rebecca, adored great grandma and precious companion to Bonzo, a dear friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed by all knew and loved her. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Irene's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Friday, 22nd March at
10 a.m. followed by service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-40 a.m. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More