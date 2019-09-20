Home

Irene Fell

Notice

Irene Fell Notice
FELL Irene Irene's family would like to thank
all family and friends for kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, flowers and donations to CAFOD. Thank you to carers from Mears for the care and attention shown to Irene and to the Knights of St Columba for their support. Also thanking Fr. Emanuel and Fr. Anthony for their comforting words and service. Finally, thank you to Stephen and staff of Alderson and Horan for their dignified care and arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 20, 2019
