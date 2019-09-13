|
Fell Irene Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Irene, who passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on September 2nd, 2019, aged 94 years, the dearly beloved daughter of the late Ellen and Thomas, dearly loved sister of Rose, Albert and the late Betty, dear sister in law to Alf, very special auntie to Helen, Pat, John and the late Peter, also a very precious great auntie, great great auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. Irene's Requiem Mass was celebrated at St Mary's RC Church on Thursday, 12 September, followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery. Donations are being received in Irene's memory for CAFOD, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 13, 2019