LORD Ian Joyce, Chris and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence, donations to Parkinson's UK
in memory of Ian.
Thank you to the staff of the
Royal Blackburn Hospital, Parkinson's Nurses, Burnley Support Group and to Peter Goulding for his comforting
words and service.
Finally, thank you to Alderson & Horan for their caring and dignified arrangements
at this difficult time.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 8, 2019