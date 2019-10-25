|
LORD Ian Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Friday, 18th October, 2019, Ian, aged 80 years, the most loving husband of Joyce, much loved and caring dad to Chris, loving grandad to Jacob and Oliver, dear father in law to Charlotte and friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Ian's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 30th October at
11-40 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Parkinson's UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 25, 2019