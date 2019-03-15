Resources More Obituaries for Hilda Cook Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hilda Cook

Notice Cook Hilda The family of the late Hilda Cook wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and sympathy shown to them during their bereavement. Also for the lovely cards and donations to the British Heart Foundation and floral tributes received. Thanks to all staff on Ward 19 at Burnley General Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. Thanks to Dr Dubey at Burnley Wood Medical Centre. Many thanks to Leighton and staff at Alderson and Horan for their kindness with funeral arrangements. And finally,

to Katy Carmichael for the

lovely service to celebrate the

life of our loved one. Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices