COOK (nee Swift)
Hilda Died peacefully in the Burnley General Hospital on 24th February, 2019, aged 89 years, wife of the late Robert and partner of the late Don, sister of the late Ronnie, loving mother to Lynne and John, mother in law to Jim and Chris, grandma to Paul, Julie, Stacey and Ben and partners Victoria, Andrew, Daniel and Harley, great grandma to Charlotte, George, Samuel and Elizabeth, sister in law to Peter, a dear auntie, special friend to Jean, Billy, Moira and Margaret, she will be sadly missed and will live in our hearts forever. Hilda's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Tuesday 5th March at 10.10am for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 10.40am. Family flowers only please or donations if so desired are being received for British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 1, 2019
