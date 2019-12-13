|
Lord Herbert Passed away peacefully in the Heather Grange Care Home, on Friday, 6th December, 2019, Herbert, aged 85 years, the most loving husband of the late Joan, caring dad of Michael and Andrea, proud grandad of Nicholas, Molly and Oliver and great grandad to Ruby and Luca, dear father in law to Ang and Chris, loved brother, uncle and dear friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Herbert's funeral cortege will leave from his sons' home on Wednesday, 18th December at
10-20 a.m. for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery,
11 a.m. Family flowers only or donations, if so desired, to Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 13, 2019