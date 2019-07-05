|
Broadley Hazel Mary Peacefully on June 30th, 2019, in Heather Grange Care Home, Hazel, aged 83 years, beloved daughter of the late Richard and Mary, loving sister to Joyce, David and Barbara, sister in law to Anne, John and the late Eddie, also a dearly loved auntie, great auntie and friend who will be sadly missed. Hazel's funeral cortege will leave from her sister's home on Thursday, 11th July at 1-30 p.m. for service in St John the Evangelist Church, Worsthorne at 1-45 p.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 3 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Parkinson's Disease, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on July 5, 2019