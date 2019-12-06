|
WINDLE Harry (H) Unexpectedly but peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 28th, 2019, Harry, aged 67 years, the dearly loved of Teresa, loving dad of Michelle, Janine and Fiona, a cherished grandad and great grandad, dear brother, brother in law, uncle and great friend who will be sadly missed. Harry's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only
or donations if so desired to
Breast Cancer or British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 6, 2019