Harry Windle

Harry Windle Notice
WINDLE Harry (H) Unexpectedly but peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 28th, 2019, Harry, aged 67 years, the dearly loved of Teresa, loving dad of Michelle, Janine and Fiona, a cherished grandad and great grandad, dear brother, brother in law, uncle and great friend who will be sadly missed. Harry's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only
or donations if so desired to
Breast Cancer or British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 6, 2019
