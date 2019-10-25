|
|
|
BROOKS Harry Suddenly at his home on
7th October 2019, Harry,
aged 86 years of Burnley.
The dearly loved partner of Susan, dear uncle of Linda Jane, Tommy and Caroline, also a well
respected friend to many.
The Service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday 29th October at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Harry to Operation Smile
c/o www.champfunerals.com
/obituaries.
All enquiries to Champ Funeral Services, Bank House,
Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington, BB5 5DY
Tel: 01254 390731
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 25, 2019