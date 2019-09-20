|
|
|
Wilson Gordon On Sunday 15th September 2019, peacefully at his home,
Gordon, aged 85 years.
The much loved husband of Thelma, devoted father of Erica, Gareth and the late Andrea,
father in law of Garry, treasured grandad to Hadley, Elliott and India,
brother of Kathleen, brother in law to Sandra and Jim and
a dearly loved uncle.
Funeral Service will be held at
St. Matthew's Church,
Harriet Street, Burnley, BB11 4JJ
on Friday 27th September at 11.00am prior to interment at
St. Anne's Churchyard, Fence.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Gordon will be gratefully received for Alzheimer's Research UK or
Cancer Research UK c/o
Hillside Funeral Directors,
318 Burnley Road, Accrington,
BB5 6HG.
Inquiries Tel 01254 384877
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 20, 2019