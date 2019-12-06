|
|
|
RAMSBOTTOM Gordon Suddenly but surrounded by
his loving family on Thursday,
28th November, 2019, Gordon, aged 67 years, loving husband and childhood sweetheart of 48 years, to Glenis, devoted dad to Paul and Samantha, father in law, cherished son to Dorothy, Bernard and the late Edward, and amazing grandad and great grandad, caring brother to Janet and the late Philip. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Gordon's funeral cortege will leave from his mum's home on Friday, 13th December at 9-45 a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary's
RC Church, 10 a.m. followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery,
11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 6, 2019