Fawcett Glen Andrew
(formerly of Burnley) After a short illness,
died suddenly on 7th May 2019.
Loyal, loving husband to Mary, father to Kathryn, father in law to Luke, adored grandfather to Charles, Jessica & William, beloved brother to Marie, Gail and Sharon. Managing Director for 32 years of Concurrent Technologies.
You were Great Glen.
Funeral service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Monday 10th June 2019 at 11.45am.
Black attire on the family's request with a hint of red for the Lancashire Rose in Glen's honour.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to Brain Tumour Charity (The), may be made via
Hunnaball of Colchester
or online at https://www.justgiving.com
/fundraising/glen-a-fawcett
Hunnaball of Colchester,
York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, Essex. CO2 7QT,
Tel: 01206 760049
Published in Burnley Express on May 31, 2019
