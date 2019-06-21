Home

Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Burnley (Burnley)
183-187 Briercliffe Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1UY
01282 438866
Gladys Wilson

Notice

Gladys Wilson Notice
WILSON Gladys The family of the late Gladys would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for all the prayers, cards, letters, flowers and donations received at
this sad time.
Special thanks go to all the staff
at Oaklands Nursing Home for
the loving care and attention
given to Gladys over the years.
Grateful thanks also to friends at Hill Lane for their help and support and the Rev Richard Booth for his comforting ministrations, and to Fred Hamer Funeral Services for their professional service.
Published in Burnley Express on June 21, 2019
