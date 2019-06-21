|
|
|
WILSON Gladys The family of the late Gladys would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for all the prayers, cards, letters, flowers and donations received at
this sad time.
Special thanks go to all the staff
at Oaklands Nursing Home for
the loving care and attention
given to Gladys over the years.
Grateful thanks also to friends at Hill Lane for their help and support and the Rev Richard Booth for his comforting ministrations, and to Fred Hamer Funeral Services for their professional service.
Published in Burnley Express on June 21, 2019
