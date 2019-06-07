Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Burnley (Burnley)
183-187 Briercliffe Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1UY
01282 438866
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:30
Hill Lane Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Wilson

Notice Condolences

Gladys Wilson Notice
WILSON Gladys
Nee Heap Gladys, aged 102,
passed away peacefully in
Oaklands Nursing Home on
Sunday 2nd June 2019.
Dearly loved wife of the
late Jim (James Henry),
precious mum of Celia
and the late Clive,
dear mother in law, treasured
grandma and great grandma.
Her funeral service will take place
at Hill Lane Baptist Church,
on Wednesday 12th June
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations most welcome for
British Heart Foundation c/o
& all inquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Services,
183-187 Briercliffe Road,
Burnley. Tel: 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.