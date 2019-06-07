|
|
|
WILSON Gladys
Nee Heap Gladys, aged 102,
passed away peacefully in
Oaklands Nursing Home on
Sunday 2nd June 2019.
Dearly loved wife of the
late Jim (James Henry),
precious mum of Celia
and the late Clive,
dear mother in law, treasured
grandma and great grandma.
Her funeral service will take place
at Hill Lane Baptist Church,
on Wednesday 12th June
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations most welcome for
British Heart Foundation c/o
& all inquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Services,
183-187 Briercliffe Road,
Burnley. Tel: 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on June 7, 2019
