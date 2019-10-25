|
|
|
DIXON Gillian Denise On October 15th, 2019, in the Grove Nursing Home and after a long illness bravely fought, Gillian, aged 73 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Geoff, much loved and treasured mum of Graeme and Tony, dear mother in law to Lucy and Alison, cherished grandma of Robbie, Eleanor and Elliot, also a lovely friend who will be sadly missed. Funeral details at a time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Parkinson UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 25, 2019