HUNTER Gerald (Gerry) William On Saturday 23rd February 2019, peacefully at his home,
surrounded by his family,
Gerald, aged 88 years,
of Sycamore Avenue, Burnley.
The dearly loved husband of Rita, much loved father of Geraldine and the late David, loving grandfather of Nichola and Kerena and loving great grandfather of Sarah and Jessica.
Reposing in the Chapel of Rest. Funeral service at All Saints Church on Friday 8th March at 1.45pm prior to cremation at Burnley. Flowers and enquiries
to Co-op Funeralcare,
Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 1LG.
Tel 01282 426146.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 5, 2019
