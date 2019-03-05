|
BROWN Gerald On Tuesday 26th February 2019,
peacefully whilst in the care
of Nightingales Nursing Home,
Thornton-Cleveleys,
formerly of Burnley, Gerald
passed away aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joyce,
much loved Dad to
Christine and Gillian,
a dear father-in-law
to Gary and Philip,
loving Grandad to
Richard, Emma and Anthony
and a devoted Great Grandad
to Rhodri, Archie and Noah.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at Lytham Park Crematorium on
Monday 11th March 2019
at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to
Age UK c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton- Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 5, 2019
