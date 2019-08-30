Home

Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Burnley (Burnley)
183-187 Briercliffe Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1UY
01282 438866
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
13:45
Hill Lane Baptist Church
Committal
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
15:00
Burnley Crematorium
Geoffrey Mitton

Geoffrey Mitton Notice
MITTON Geoffrey On August 23rd Geoffrey aged 88 passed away peacefully in Oaklands Nursing Home.
Dearly loved husband of Elsie, dearest brother of Margaret,
a dear brother in law, uncle, great uncle and friend to many.
To celebrate his long and happy life a service will be held at Hill Lane Baptist Church on Friday 6th September at 1.45 p.m,
followed by a committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 3 p.m.
Family flowers only, donations most welcome for Macmillian Cancer Support c/o and all inquiries to Fred Hamer Funeral Services, 183-187 Briercliffe Road Burnley. Tel: 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 30, 2019
