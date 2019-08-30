|
|
|
MITTON Geoffrey On August 23rd Geoffrey aged 88 passed away peacefully in Oaklands Nursing Home.
Dearly loved husband of Elsie, dearest brother of Margaret,
a dear brother in law, uncle, great uncle and friend to many.
To celebrate his long and happy life a service will be held at Hill Lane Baptist Church on Friday 6th September at 1.45 p.m,
followed by a committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 3 p.m.
Family flowers only, donations most welcome for Macmillian Cancer Support c/o and all inquiries to Fred Hamer Funeral Services, 183-187 Briercliffe Road Burnley. Tel: 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 30, 2019