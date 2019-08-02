|
Collinson Gary Suddenly on July 27th, 2019, whilst on holiday in Tenerife and with his much loved and loving wife Angela by his side, Gary, aged 60 years, dearly loved and treasured dad of Rachel and Ben, dear father in law to be of Nick and Zoe, cherished grandad and gran gran to Harvey and Abbie, dear son of Patricia and the late Roy, very special brother to Wendy and Neil, and a dearly loved brother in law, uncle, cousin and wonderful and respected friend to many who will be sadly missed. Gary's service and committal will be held at Burnley Crematorium on a day and time to be confirmed. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Derian House Children's Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 2, 2019