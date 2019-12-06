|
|
|
Torkington Frank Frank, aged 81,
passed away peacefully on
Sunday 24th November 2019.
Most loving husband of
the late Mavis Rose,
dearly loved dad of Dean and Dionne and father in law of Carl.
Loving brother of Jimmy, David
and the late Lionel and Barry,
dear brother in law, uncle
and friend to many.
To celebrate Frank's long and happy life please all meet at Burnley Crematorium on
Thursday December 12th at 11.30.
Family flowers only, donations most welcome for Pendleside Hospice c/o and all enquiries to Fred Hamer Funeral Service,
183-187 Briercliffe Rd, Burnley.
Tel. 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on Dec. 6, 2019