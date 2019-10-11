Home

J P Springthorpe & Co Funeral Directors
Castle Lodge, South Street
Ashby de la Zouch, Leicestershire LE65 1BR
01530 417310
Frank Smith

Frank Smith Notice
Smith Frank Of Burnley.
Former Head Teacher at
St Mary Magdalene's
Roman Catholic School.

The husband of the late Margaret, father of Anthony, Paul, David and Michael and grandfather of Julie, Stuart, Patrick and Gavin.

Passed peacefully away
on 6th October 2019,
aged 90 years.

The Funeral Service will be held at St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Burnley, on Thursday 24th October at
12.00 noon, followed by burial in Burnley Cemetery.

Any enquiries may be made to
J.P. Springthorpe and Co,
Castle Lodge, South Street,
Ashby De La Zouch,
Leicester,
LE65 1BR,
Tel: 01530 417310
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 11, 2019
