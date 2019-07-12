Home

Rowland Frank

1/3/1928 - 18/7/2018
You can only have one Dad,
Patient, kind and true,
No other friend in all the world
Will be the same to you.
When other friends forsake you
To Dad you will turn
For all his loving kindness
He asks nothing in return.
As we look upon his picture
Sweet memories we recall
Of a face so full of sunshine
And a smile for one and all.
Sweet Jesus take this message
to our dear Dad up above.
Tell him how much we miss him
and give him all our love.

Your loving wife Joyce
and children,
Frank & Barb, Ruth & John,
Yvonne & Graham, Ann
Ernest, Robert & Donna
Debra & Dean.
All your Grandchildren
& Great Grandchildren.
Published in Burnley Express on July 12, 2019
