MEDLEY FRANK Frank, aged 81,
passed away peacefully
on July 14th 2019.
Dearly loved husband of
the late June,
loving Dad of John and Steven,
devoted grandad
and great-grandad,
dear father in law, brother in law and friend to many.
Frank's funeral service
will take place at
Burnley Crematorium on
Tuesday July 30th at 1.40 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations most welcome for Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o and all inquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Service
183-187 Briercliffe Rd
Burnley. Tel. 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on July 26, 2019