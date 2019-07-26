Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Burnley (Burnley)
183-187 Briercliffe Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1UY
01282 438866
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
13:30
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Medley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Medley

Notice Condolences

Frank Medley Notice
MEDLEY FRANK Frank, aged 81,
passed away peacefully
on July 14th 2019.
Dearly loved husband of
the late June,
loving Dad of John and Steven,
devoted grandad
and great-grandad,
dear father in law, brother in law and friend to many.
Frank's funeral service
will take place at
Burnley Crematorium on
Tuesday July 30th at 1.40 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations most welcome for Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o and all inquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Service
183-187 Briercliffe Rd
Burnley. Tel. 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.