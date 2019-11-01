|
HAYWOOD Frank Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 27th October, 2019, with his loving family by his side, Frank, aged 73 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of Lynda, much loved dad of Alison and Victoria, dear father in law to Jay and Iain, very special grandad to Joseph, Ethan, James and Ollie, dearly loved brother to Susan, also a dear brother in law, uncle, cousin and respected friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Frank's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Wednesday, 6th November at
3-20 p.m. followed by service at Burnley Crematorium, 3-40 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 1, 2019