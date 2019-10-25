|
ELLISON Frank Passed away peacefully but suddenly at home in Lytham, formerly of Fairfield Drive, Burnley, Frank, aged 91 years. He will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Frank's funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday, 29th October at 3-40p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to the Paget's Association, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 25, 2019