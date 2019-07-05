Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Summers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Summers

Notice

Francis Summers Notice
Summers Francis (Neil) Neil's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy and support, cards, Masses, and donations to CAFOD and Alzheimer's Society. Also, to Fathers Kevin and Lawrence for their comfort and Funeral Mass. Thanks to all who were involved in Neil's care, especially Right Care Ltd, District Nurses, Yorkshire Street Medical Centre and
Boots Chemist. Finally, thanks to Alderson and Horan for their professional service and
family focused care.
Published in Burnley Express on July 5, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.