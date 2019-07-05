|
|
|
Summers Francis (Neil) Neil's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy and support, cards, Masses, and donations to CAFOD and Alzheimer's Society. Also, to Fathers Kevin and Lawrence for their comfort and Funeral Mass. Thanks to all who were involved in Neil's care, especially Right Care Ltd, District Nurses, Yorkshire Street Medical Centre and
Boots Chemist. Finally, thanks to Alderson and Horan for their professional service and
family focused care.
Published in Burnley Express on July 5, 2019