SUMMERS Francis (Neil) Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Neil who passed away in his own home on 16th June 2019, with his loving family by his side, and was blessed and fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church, aged 90 years. Reunited with his beloved wife Mary, much loved dad to Veronica, Gerard and Clare, respected father in law, cherished and wonderful grandad to Francisco, Miguel, Joseph, Niall and the late Maria. A gentleman to the end and everyone's "uncle Neil" who will be sadly missed by all.

R.I.P. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Neil's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Thursday, 27th June at

1-10pm for Requiem Mass in

St John's RC Church, Ivy Street at 1-30pm, followed by interment at Burnley Cemetery at 3pm.

Family flowers only please, donations are being received to CAFOD and the Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH.

Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452. Published in Burnley Express on June 21, 2019