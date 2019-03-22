|
|
|
CALLAGHAN Frances Frances' family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Pendleside Hospice. Special thanks to the staff at Nelson Manor Care Home and Ward C1 OPRA at the Royal Blackburn Hospital for the loving care and attention shown to Frances. Thank you to Fr Kevin Tierney for his comforting words and service, and finally, thank you to Richard and staff at Alderson and Horan for their dignified care and services.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 22, 2019
